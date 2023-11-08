Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

In related news, Director Todd Lampert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $210,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 583 shares of company stock worth $15,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 56.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Articles

