Beam Global (BEEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beam Global Trading Up 2.5 %

BEEM stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 54,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

