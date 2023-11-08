Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $333.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

