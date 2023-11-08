Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.05% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Creative Planning raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 47.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 157,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $109,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $12.25.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.39% and a return on equity of 3,192.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

