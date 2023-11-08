Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $210.87 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

