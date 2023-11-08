BigBear.ai’s (BBAI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

