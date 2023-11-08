Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,929,000 after buying an additional 922,301 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

