Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.50-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.21.

Get Biogen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $245.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.85 and a 200-day moving average of $277.06. Biogen has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.