BIOLASE (BIOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical technology company reported ($8.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 345.58%.

BIOLASE Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

