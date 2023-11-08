BIOLASE (BIOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical technology company reported ($8.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 345.58%.

BIOLASE Stock Down 5.4 %

BIOL opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reduced their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

