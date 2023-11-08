Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.50

Shares of Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

