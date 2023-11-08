BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $200,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.7 %

BlackRock stock opened at $648.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $674.95. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

