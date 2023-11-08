Blink Charging Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Blink Charging in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLNK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.83.

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,613,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,613,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,578,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,213,120. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 2,961.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

