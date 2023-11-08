Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Block by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.02 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

