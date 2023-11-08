BNB Trading Up 9.6% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $246.47 or 0.00695852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.39 billion and approximately $449.59 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,702,411 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
