BNB Trading Up 9.6% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $246.47 or 0.00695852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.39 billion and approximately $449.59 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,702,411 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

