Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

