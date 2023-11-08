Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,346 shares of company stock worth $23,387,448. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

