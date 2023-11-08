BowFlex (BFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect BowFlex to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

BowFlex Trading Down 1.2 %

BFX stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. BowFlex has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Get BowFlex alerts:

BowFlex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BowFlex Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

Receive News & Ratings for BowFlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowFlex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.