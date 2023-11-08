BowFlex (BFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect BowFlex to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.
BowFlex Trading Down 1.2 %
BFX stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. BowFlex has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.58.
BowFlex Company Profile
