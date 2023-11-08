Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 27,437 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $222.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

