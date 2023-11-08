Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 33,448 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 86.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 404,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.75. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

