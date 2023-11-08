Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 81,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 23,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 765.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 77,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 68,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.