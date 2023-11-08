Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

