Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after acquiring an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $902.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $856.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $821.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.03 and a twelve month high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

