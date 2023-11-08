Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

