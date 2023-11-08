Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $278.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.76 and its 200-day moving average is $268.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

