Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $84.84 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $84,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 89,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 350,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,951,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Read Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $570.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $558.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.