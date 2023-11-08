Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 444.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123,648 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $39,478,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $33,842,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 198,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.30. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $118.23 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.