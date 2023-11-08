Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 37,797 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

