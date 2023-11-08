Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 65,076 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

