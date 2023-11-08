Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.40% of RBC Bearings worth $24,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $17,646,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $29,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,318.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.0 %

RBC stock opened at $217.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $254.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,846. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBC

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.