Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $52,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.45 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

