Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 11,325 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

