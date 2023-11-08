Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 12,211 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.16% of Fortive worth $42,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fortive by 12,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

