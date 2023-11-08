Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.18 and a twelve month high of $461.88.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
