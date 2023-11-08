Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.17 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

