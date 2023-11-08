Bridger Aerospace Group (BAER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Bridger Aerospace Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BAER opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.
About Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
