Bridger Aerospace Group (BAER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Bridger Aerospace Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAER opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAER. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

