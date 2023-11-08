Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $199,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

