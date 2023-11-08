Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$141.42

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$141.42.

DOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$143.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

TSE:DOO opened at C$97.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.50. BRP has a 1-year low of C$88.06 and a 1-year high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 14.5427286 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

