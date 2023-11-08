Brokerages Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) PT at $162.67

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Duolingo Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:DUOL opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.79. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.27 and a beta of 0.33. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $179.84.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $327,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,152,600.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $327,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,152,600.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,738 shares of company stock worth $37,148,319 in the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duolingo by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Duolingo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

