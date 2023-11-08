Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stake Trimmed by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,381 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $284,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

BN stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 355.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 322.26%.

BN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

