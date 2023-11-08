Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 560.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.49. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.