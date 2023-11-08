Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VDE opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.