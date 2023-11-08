Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 873.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $198,007,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after buying an additional 1,831,001 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -456.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

