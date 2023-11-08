Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 111.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

