Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $31,000 in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 147,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,884,763.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $90,729.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

