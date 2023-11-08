Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New $38,000 Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWM. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 89.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

