Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,657 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nov 8th, 2023

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKFree Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 178,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

