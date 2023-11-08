Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,657 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 178,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

