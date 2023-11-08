Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bumble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

