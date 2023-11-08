Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $17.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Bumble has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after buying an additional 923,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 33.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,755,000 after purchasing an additional 960,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bumble by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 319,783 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

