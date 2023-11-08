Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bunge by 242.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

